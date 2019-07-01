KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala . Picture: MotshwarI Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - There will be employment opportunities for uMlazi residents as eThekwini Municipality prepares to insource the township’s refuse collection service from today. On Saturday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala told uMlazi residents that those responsible for refuse collection would be employed from the township.

Along with several government officials, including under-siege city manager Sipho Nzuza, Zikalala was in the township where a clean-up operation was being held.

Government has had to intervene as the township has become an eyesore following a strike by contractors responsible for refuse collection.

The contractors downed tools several weeks ago claiming they had not been paid their salaries.

Rubbish was left piling up on the streets, angering residents and business people.

Last week the municipality announced that it would not be renewing contracts to collect refuse in the township, saying it would now be insourcing the service.

It was reported by The Mercury’s sister newspaper, Independent on Saturday, that last Thursday some employees contracted to collect refuse in uMlazi tried to disrupt the municipal council.

They were reportedly angry at not having been paid for May.

“UMlazi is facing a serious problem with the collection of refuse. We want to say that as from Monday (today) we will be collecting rubbish, we will be using municipal workers and municipal vehicles. That means that we are insourcing.

“The people who will work (as from today) are people who will work for a month or two. During that period we will be hiring people from uMlazi to clean the area, and after that the people who will collect will be people from the township, and a clear schedule will be drafted and it will bring back cleanliness,”said Zikalala.

The Mercury