Integrity Commission to come under scrutiny as 200 ANC cadres set to appear

Durban - The ANC started its national policy conference yesterday amidst concern over its Integrity Commission’s ability to make decisions that were not seen as dealing with political opponents. On Wednesday, ANC head of policy Jeff Radebe said the organisation had scrutinised some of the state capture discussion documents and at least 200 party members had been implicated in the state capture report provided by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Story continues below Advertisement

Almost immediately there were murmurings of discontent into how impartial the Integrity Commission (IC) would deal with allegations against party members given that factionalism in the party had pervaded all levels. The report accuses the ANC of facilitating the dodgy dealings that led to state capture and it has taken to task the ANC, the government and individual ANC members. Radebe said a three-point plan which are constitutional, legislative and structural changes proposed by the state capture commission have been referred to various NEC committees for deliberation; to identify the party's weaknesses and make recommendations on how to tighten processes and that those party members implicated in the report must come before the party’s integrity commission within two months.

“The ANC believes that the work and findings of the state capture commission provide an opportunity for South Africa to make a decisive break with the era of state capture.” Those who have criticised the party’s step-aside resolution, for being used as a tool to deal with political opponents, will watch how the IC deals with ANC chairperson and Mineral and Energy Affairs Minister Gwede Mantashe, Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa and others. Zondo said evidence provided at the inquiry showed that Mantashe was seen by the leadership of Bosasa as a “brilliant connection”, but he added that there was no evidence of the company seeking to influence a particular official through Mantashe.

Story continues below Advertisement

Zondo also recommended that Ramaphosa consider Kodwa’s position because of his tainted relationship with controversial businessman and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay. Both Mantashe and Kodwa have indicated that they will challenge the commission’s findings. Political analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu said scepticism of the credibility of the IC should not be taken lightly.

Story continues below Advertisement

“You have to look at the composition of the IC and ask to what extent they are not aligned to one of the two factions. The entire structure of the ANC is divided from Provincial Executive Committees to the National Executive Committee. How can they say that the IC is not partisan in any way?” Mngomezulu said there is still the pending appearance of party president Cyril Ramaphosa to appear and answer questions related to the opening of a criminal case against him regarding the non-reporting of the theft at his Phala Phala farm. “Given this context, there will always be valid questions raised about the legitimacy of the IC,” Mngomezulu said.

Story continues below Advertisement