Intervention bid for eThekwini Municipality in limbo after questions raised over terms of reference

Durban - A disagreement over the terms of reference of the Section 154 intervention team appointed to assist the eThekwini Municipality has placed the rescue bid on hold for now, with ANC councillors concerned that the move would see the City unofficially placed under administration. In May, the provincial Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Department announced that the City’s former municipal manager and now local government consultant Michael Sutcliffe, former director-general in the Presidency Dr Cassius Lubisi, and Moses Kotane institute director Thandeka Ellenson, were among a group of experts who would assist the eThekwini Municipality deal with several challenges.

These included the City failing to spend R322 million it received in grant funding, city manager Musa Mbhele being probed for allegedly failing to disclose an investigation against him during the interview for the job, and the general decay and infrastructure challenges. The provincial Cogta confirmed experts would be sent to assist the metro under Section 154 of the Constitution, which allows the provincial or national government to provide help to municipalities where there are concerns. This is different to Section 139 of the Constitution which would place the metro under provincial administration, and these concerns were raised before Cogta MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi was set to brief council on how the intervention would work on June 2.

However, the meeting collapsed after ANC councillors said the MEC should have first briefed the executive committee about the action and then full council. The municipality then issued a statement, confirming that the meeting had been postponed. It is understood that since the collapse of the June 2 meeting, very little movement has taken place with regards to the terms of reference of the crisis team and when the intervention will start. An ANC source said senior party leaders in the region had raised concerns over the terms of reference.

“There were concerns that all the Metro’s powers would be handed over to the intervention team and the city would, unofficially, be placed under administration. “Politically, it does not help the ANC to put the biggest metro you govern, under unofficial administration, ahead of next year’s elections.” Sithole-Moloi had been asked to reconfigure the terms of reference before another council meeting could be set and the team introduced.

Sboniso Mngadi, media liaison for KZN Cogta, said the MEC was waiting for the city manager or speaker to contact her regarding taking the matter forward. Tsekiso Machike, spokesperson for the Cogta national minister Thembi Nkadimeng said she was waiting for an update from Sithole-Moloi on the state of affairs in eThekwini. “On June 2 there was supposed to be a council sitting to introduce the intervention team by the provincial government but that meeting did not take place.

“We are still waiting for council to formalise the process and in this instance there is nothing that Cogta at a national level can do until the MEC takes the minister into her confidence.” Machike said the terms of reference of the intervention team was the purview of Sithole-Moloi and as soon as this was properly processed, then Nkadimeng would offer her guidance. IFP’s chairperson in eThekwini, Mdu Nkosi said opposition parties were in the dark on the terms of reference and why there were delays.

“Section 154 talks about an intervention but how this will happen has not yet been fully explained. “We need to know how long this intervention will be in place and the time frame,” said Nkosi. He said more details were needed on how the intervention was to take place, especially if it was to get the support of politicians and officials.