Investigation launched after PPE destined for KZN schools goes missing

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has launched an investigation into the procurement process for its personal protective equipment (PPE) that is being supplied to schools, to find any possible wrongdoing.

Speaking during the tabling of the department’s budget for 2020/21, MEC Kwazi Mshengu told members of the provincial legislature that they were looking closely at the processes.

The department’s commitment comes in the wake of two scandals over PPE procurement. PPE destined for Zululand, Pinetown and uMlazi districts went missing this week. Some has been recovered.

The department revealed that it had been informed that some of the masks it was being provided with may be substandard. It vowed it would work with the Department of Health to conduct an audit aimed at correcting this.

The department said it had resolved not to pay suppliers until the material had been authenticated.