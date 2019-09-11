File image: James White

Durban - Investors in Coinit Trading and Commex Minerals company based in Dundee have spoken of their fears that the company is under threat of collapsing and wiping out their savings. Thousands of investors could lose hundreds of thousands of rand. The companies’ offices in Dundee were recently raided by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

One investor, who declined to be named, said she and her husband had invested about R290 000. She resigned from her job and used part of her pension plus her savings to invest.

The woman said she bought a truck for R180 000 and was earning about R17 000 a month. Her deal was for 18 months, but others ran for three years.

“My husband bought (a truck) in October for about a R110 000 and I joined in November. We never saw the truck but I understand people who bought before us were shown what they paid for,” she said. She said the monthly payments stopped in June.

How the company makes its money is unclear but according to its staff, an investor would “buy” a truck or bus through the company. This would be rented out by the company to generate income, which was paid back to the investors monthly.

The spokesperson for Coinit Trading and Commex Minerals, Mamazana Maphumulo, said: “The FSCA came and seized contracts and computers. We are waiting to hear from them.”

She said the company had 27000 investors and at least 5000 trucks. She said payments had been delayed because the company had discovered ghost contracts. She said the company was dealing with this and the process was expected to be completed by the end of October.

“This is a legitimate company. Those saying it’s a pyramid scheme don’t know what a pyramid scheme is,” she said.

The FSCA did not respond to requests for comment sent yesterday, but in a statement on September 6 it warned the public to act with caution when dealing with Coinit Trading and Commex Minerals.

It said it had seized documents and computers to determine if there was any evidence that a financial sector law may have been contravened as these entities were suspected to be operating an investment scheme in contravention of such laws.

