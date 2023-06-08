Ipid looking into whether woman gunned down in oThongathi was a possible witness in cases being investigated

Durban – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said it is still establishing any evidence that a woman gunned down in oThongathi last month was a possible witness in any of the cases they are investigating. Home Affairs employee Phumelele Ndlovu, 38, was gunned down while driving her VW Polo on Gopalall Hurbans Road on May 25. She was shot several times and was declared dead at the scene.

Speaking to ‘The Mercury’ on Thursday, Ipid national spokesperson, Robbie Raburabu, said the police watchdog is aware of the incident. “At this stage we are not privy to any possible SAPS involvement in the death. IPID is therefore not investigating the murder. IPID is still establishing any evidence that the deceased was a possible witness in any IPID cases,” he said. ‘The Mercury’s’ sister publication the ‘Sunday Tribune’ reported that Ndlovu was scheduled to give evidence at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on June 13 against Durban Point police officers who had allegedly extorted money from her after illegally arresting her fiancé.

According to the report, Ndlovu had been receiving threats prior to her murder. During a memorial service at Ndlovu’s place of work, her fiancés father Baba Dlamini, said in October 2020, his son Ntuthuko was driving along Esplanade Avenue when he was stopped by police officers who proceeded to search his car. The report said after police discovered a small sealed bottle of Vodka they arrested Ntuthuko.