Ipid probe shoot-out in Newlands East, 2 suspects killed

Durban - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed that it is investigating the shooting incident in which two armed robbers were killed in Newlands East on Wednesday. Police alleged that the suspects robbed a courier vehicle on the N2 freeway in Paddock in the early hours of yesterday morning before being tracked to Newlands East by police. This led to a shoot-out between police and the suspects in which the two suspects were killed and one was arrested.

Robbie Raburabu, national IPID spokesperson, said its investigator had attended the crime scene. “The suspects are alleged to have shot at the police who retaliated and fatally shot two suspects and arrested one of them.” Raburabu added that IPID would be investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said the courier vehicle was robbed on the N3 near Paddock. “The suspects stole electronic devices among other items.” Naicker added that it was alleged that the suspects were offloading the stolen goods when confronted by police.

“The suspects ignored police’s instructions to surrender, opened fire at police and a shoot-out ensued. Two suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The third suspect was arrested and two firearms were recovered at the scene.” In a separate incident yesterday, police and a private security company responded to an armed robbery in the uMhlanga area. Tyron Powell, managing director of Marshall Security, said their team members responded to an armed robbery at a jewellery store at a wellknown shopping centre in uMhlanga.

Powell added that eyewitnesses stated that suspects, armed with high-calibre rifles, forcibly entered the store. Police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said that Durban North police were investigating a case of business robbery. “It is alleged that five suspects stormed into the business premises and demanded jewellery at gunpoint. The suspects fled with the jewellery in their getaway vehicle.”