Ipid probes Ladysmith shooting after cops accused of shooting man with rubber bullet in the head

Durban - A few days after the provincial government intensified the lockdown in KwaZulu-Natal, Ladysmith police allegedly shot a man in the head with a rubber bullet. Siphesihle Zikalala, 33, from Steadville, said he had gone to a tuck shop to buy a prepaid electricity voucher when he was shot. “While at the shop, a police vehicle stopped outside and a police officer carrying a gun approached the shop. “There was a woman there; he asked what she was doing there. She was purchasing bread and fried chips. He told her to go home or he would shoot her. The woman fled. “The officer turned to me. I told him why I was there and showed him the proof - the electricity voucher. He just said: ‘So you think you are special?’ I did not want to engage with him, so I took my groceries and went home. A short distance from him, I heard the sound of a rubber bullet whizzing above my head.

“Then something that felt like a rock hit me on my head and I felt the blood falling on my T-shirt. I turned around and saw four police officers standing outside their vehicle, laughing. They continued shooting and another rubber bullet hit me in the back of my shoulder,” he said.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker confirmed that a shooting took place.

“It is alleged that on April 20 at 11.00am, a 33-year-old male was shot and injured with a rubber bullet while walking at Steadville. A case of attempted murder was opened at Ladysmith police station for investigation.”

DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said they had engaged with the family and reported the matter to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

“It is shocking that during this challenging time, where we are looking to our law enforcers to protect us, they have turned into the perpetrators of criminal acts.”

He said action should be taken against those police involved in the incident.