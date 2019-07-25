Parents outside Mariannridge Secondary School yesterday after a group tried to shut it down. Nqobile Mbonambi African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Parents tried to shut down Mariannridge Secondary School, in Mariannhill, outside Durban, yesterday. About 20 concerned parents gathered outside the school yesterday, and told pupils to go home because they said the concerns raised were falling on deaf ears.

While some pupils went home, others chose to attend classes.

This comes after pupils set several fires at the school on Monday because they were angry over the deplorable state of its toilets.

In May, angry parents welded the school gates shut.

Parents said they had asked the department to fix the toilets and address teaching issues, but nothing had been done.

A concerned parent, who did not want to be named, said they were going to have a meeting today to discuss a way forward.

A woman said her grandchild had repeated the same grade three times and that most of the pupils had failed again in the last term.

Dr Imran Keeka, the DA provincial spokesperson on education, said it was unfortunate that while the school was falling apart, no action had been taken by the department.

“The HoD for education has not acknowledged receipt of my correspondence in this regard,” he said.

Keeka had requested that the legislature’s education portfolio committee visit the school and that a committee-initiated investigation be launched into the issues.

“This will allow the committee to work towards an urgent and lasting resolution of the matters affecting the school,” he said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said officers had been to the school yesterday.

The Mercury