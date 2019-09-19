Premier Sihle Zikalala’s office told The Mercury they had already drafted an audit improvement plan that would address such instances.

Durban - The R137million unaccounted for in the KwaZulu-Natal Premier’s Office has been flagged as irregular expenditure by Auditor-General (A-G) Kimi Makwetu. The office has also received a qualified audit opinion with findings. Presenting the findings for the 2018/2019 financial year during a meeting of the premier portfolio committee last week, Makwetu said he was unable to determine the full extent of the irregular expenditure “as it was impractical to do so”.

This, he said, was due to the contravention of supply chain management legislation not being appropriately disclosed in the financial statements.

Premier Sihle Zikalala’s office told The Mercury they had already drafted an audit improvement plan that would address such instances.

“The department has already commenced with the implementation of the audit improvement plan in order to improve the outcomes of the current and future financial years,” said spokesperson Bongani Tembe.

Several other issues were flagged by Makwetu. Among them, the AG found that the office had underspent more than R58m on the department’s Institutional Development budget.

The Royal Household Trust - which falls under the ambit of the premier’s office - recorded R489000 in terms of irregular expenditure. This is believed to have been compounded by the fact that the trust has been without a chief executive since November.

It was also found that the entity faced a potential liability of R807231 that the trust would have to pay due to disputed medical aid and provident fund employer contributions owed to some staff members. The matter is under arbitration through the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

The A-G also found that the financial statements were not prepared in accordance with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

With regard to procurement and contract management, Makwetu found some of the goods and services with a transaction value below R500000 had been procured without inviting competitive bids. The report states that the accounting officer approved deviations even when it was practical to invite competitive bids. Makwetu also found that some quotations and contracts were awarded to suppliers whose tax matters had not been declared by SA Revenue Service.

“Some of the contracts were also extended or modified without the approval of a properly delegated official,” the report read.

Tembe said the department’s audit opinion had been qualified as a result of forensic investigations that had still not been completed by the forensic investigators by end of last March.

However, the auditors recognised them as irregular and the audit opinion was qualified on this basis.

He said the qualified audit opinion was also a result of the department not transferring assets to the Royal Household Trust by March 31. In terms of the premier’s determination of February 2015, the Office of the Premier had to transfer all assets to the Royal Household Trust. Those assets were initially transferred to the Office of the Premier after dissolving the department of the Royal Household, in 2014/15.

Tembe said the challenge was that the officials who were manning and using such assets had not been transferred to the Royal Household Trust due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

He said the department’s negative audit outcome was also as a result of support provided to organisations that work in partnership with the Office of the Premier in addressing social ills as well as social cohesion and moral regeneration.

DA KZN spokesperson on the Office of the Premier and Royal Household Zwakele Mncwango said the A-G’s findings revealed a “disastrous situation with the report reading like a litany of bad governance decisions with a string of transgressions”.

