Durban - Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife have confirmed that they are searching for a lion after residents reported having seen a large male lion roaming around the area of Dundee, in northern KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson, Musa Mntambo, confirmed that they received rumours about a large male lion roaming the area just outside the northern KwaZulu-Natal town.
"Along with teams from private game reserves, we are working to find the lion. At this stage, we cannot confirm if it is a male or female lion," Mntambo said.