Durban - Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife have confirmed that they are searching for a lion after residents reported having seen a large male lion roaming around the area of Dundee, in northern KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend. 

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson, Musa Mntambo, confirmed that they received rumours about a large male lion roaming the area just outside the northern KwaZulu-Natal town.

"Along with teams from private game reserves, we are working to find the lion. At this stage, we cannot confirm if it is a male or female lion," Mntambo said.

Meanwhile, residents were urged to be cautious when travelling especially at night.  

Reports claimed that the lion recently killed a calf in the Dundee/Nquthu area and workers said they saw large paw prints on the ground. Footage of the lion were also reportedly caught on cameras and via CCTV footage, however Mntambo could not confirm this. 

In August last year, at least 10 lions escaped from the uMfolozi Game Reserve in KwaNongoma, also in northern KZN. 

About eight of them were captured by reserve rangers. Many residents living in settlements near the game reserve complained that the lions were targeting their livestock. 

Residents further urged Ezemvelop KZN Wildlife to expedite plans to build a fence around the area, preventing the lions from escaping the wandering outside the area. One resident said he lost at last 12 goats. 

At the time, Mntambo repairs on the reserve’s damaged fence would begin and after investigations those who lost cattle would be compensated.

