In August last year, at least 10 lions escaped from the uMfolozi Game Reserve in KwaNongoma, also in northern KZN.





About eight of them were captured by reserve rangers. Many residents living in settlements near the game reserve complained that the lions were targeting their livestock.





Residents further urged Ezemvelop KZN Wildlife to expedite plans to build a fence around the area, preventing the lions from escaping the wandering outside the area. One resident said he lost at last 12 goats.





At the time, Mntambo repairs on the reserve’s damaged fence would begin and after investigations those who lost cattle would be compensated.



