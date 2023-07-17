Independent Online
Monday, July 17, 2023

iSimangaliso provides 300 jobs to neighbouring communities through DFFE’s Cleaning and Greening Programme

Members of three communities surrounding the iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority received jobs in the Cleaning and Greening Programme. Picture Supplied.

Published 2h ago

Durban - iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority created 300 job opportunities for people living in communities neighbouring the park through the Cleaning and Greening project.

iSimangaliso said the authority is mandated by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) to roll out the project in three local municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Cleaning and Greening Programme conceptualised by DFFE sees more effort being put in to keeping the environment clean from pollution.

iSimangaliso said it is leading the implementation of the project in uMhlabuyalingana local Municipality, Big Five Hlabisa local Municipality (project is implemented in Hluhluwe) and Mtubatuba local Municipality through its appointed service providers.

“A hundred people have been employed in each of the mentioned municipalities. iSimangaliso engaged with municipalities, makhosi and other community leaders to assist in identifying families and focus areas that are engulfed by poverty in each municipality so they can be prioritised.”

CEO of iSimangaliso, Sibusiso Bukhosini, said that the partnership and co-operation received from these stakeholders has made the implementation of this project a great success.

“This is done through mass public employment of the unemployed with a special prioritisation of women, youth and people living with disabilities.This programme is about keeping public spaces clean and tidy, while ensuring that people are benefiting at the same time.”

Bukhosini added that beneficiaries of this programme assist in cleaning municipality towns, roads, parks and sport grounds, among other areas.

“Members of the DFFE recently visited iSimangaliso to conduct a follow-up on the project implementation in municipality areas where this project is being implemented. iSimangaliso’s mission is to protect, conserve and present its World Heritage values for current and future generations while benefiting communities living in and adjacent to the park.”

