iSimangaliso Wetland Park creates another 2000 jobs for neighbouring communities

Durban - iSimangaliso Wetland Park says that working with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), they have created 2000 jobs for communities living in and neighbouring the Park through a Cleaning and Greening project. iSimangaliso spokesperson Bheki Manzini said that this was the second time that the Park had run the Cleaning and Greening project.

“Few months ago, iSimangaliso created 300 Job opportunities in three local municipalities for people living in and adjacent to the Park through this project.” Community members who are part of the Cleaning and Greening project. Picture supplied by iSimangaliso Wetland Park

Manzini added that the DFFE realised that more effort was needed if the environment was to be protected from pollution, and conceptualised a national Municipal Cleaning and Greening Programme. “The Environmental Protection and Infrastructure Programmes (EPIP) and iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority have identified the need to increase and strengthen efforts towards Environmental Protection within the iSimangaliso Wetland Park.” Manzini said that the Department had requested to collaborate with iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority to ensure that its mandate was achieved.

“Its mandate is to manage, protect and conserve South Africa’s environment and natural resources and promote sustainable development.” He said the main activities of the programme were street cleaning, litter picking, illegal dumps clearing and tree planting. “It also assists with maintenance around and within the park and (with the) provision of programme-related administration duties. iSimangaliso will lead the implementation of this project at uMhlabuyalingana local Municipality, Big 5 Hlabisa local Municipality and Mtubatuba local Municipality through its appointed service providers.”