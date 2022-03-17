Isipingo man dies in hospital after he was shot in the head by suspects hijacking his neighbour

DURBAN – A 49-year-old man died in hospital after he was shot in the head outside his home in the Isipingo area south of Durban by suspects who were hijacking his neighbour on Thursday morning. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said it was alleged that the woman was parking her vehicle outside her place of residence on Inwabi Road in Isipingo Rail just after 6am when she was accosted by two armed men.

Gwala said the suspects demanded her car key and she screamed for help. She said her 49-year-old neighbour ran outside to investigate what was happening. “The suspects noticed that the neighbour was in possession of a firearm and shot him in the head. They took his firearm and sped off in the complainant’s vehicle,” said Gwala.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen said paramedics arrived on the scene just after 7am to find that the man had sustained a gunshot wound to his head. He said the man was in a critical condition and “left fighting for his life.” “Several advanced life support interventions were needed to stabilise him before he was placed onto a mechanical ventilator to assist him in breathing,” said Van Reenen.

Van Reenen said a decision was then made to airlift the man to a medical facility. “The call was then made for the assistance of the Netcare911 aeromedical helicopter to airlift him through to a specialist facility for the definitive care that he required,”said Van Reenen. Police said the male victim was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on arrival.

