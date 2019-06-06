Land invasions have occurred on empty pockets of land in the Malaba Hills suburb of Reunion, south of Durban. Picture: Google maps

Durban - Frustrated Isipingo residents in Malabar Hills say they are living in fear after more than 200 informal dwellings were erected on vacant land in the area by invaders. The eThekwini Municipality said they could only act and remove the structures if a court order was granted.

The settlement sprang up and had grown on a large piece of vacant land between homes on Uttam Road, Uttam Place and Chotoo Place since early January.

Within five months, hundreds of shacks have been erected.

The eThekwini Municipality said the land was a mix of private, provincial and municipal land, leaving them unable to assist residents.

“Our mandate is over council land as we can’t act on behalf of residents without a letter from the court. The onus is on the landowners to protect their properties,” city spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said.

One aggrieved resident, who did not want to be named, said they were too afraid to approach the land invaders but had continuously reported the matter to the city’s land invasion unit.

“We’re desperate now. Shacks have been built on the border of our homes and right next to Reunion Secondary School. We are terrified and can’t even sell our homes because who will buy here now?” asked one resident.

She said the community - that is on the border of Isipingo and uMlazi - was now surrounded by the informal settlement and they feared a spike in crime as the invaders had “created” two roads directly into uMlazi.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said regular patrols were conducted to curb land invasions in the Isipingo area.

“Sometimes when the police arrive, the land invaders run away and can’t be arrested. Community members are encouraged to report any suspicious-looking people who are demarcating or building on any vacant land,” Gwala said.

However, another resident said they had not seen police patrolling.

“The police used to respond a year ago but certainly not in this year,” he said. He added that the area had rubbish strewn across the streets and was plagued by illegal connections.

“I honestly don’t know how people are living there without running water, electricity infrastructure and sanitation,” he said.

