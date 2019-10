Isipingo schoolgirl in court for stabbing fellow pupil









Picture: FLICKR Durban - A 15-year-old schoolgirl will appear in court after she allegedly stabbed another pupil at Reunion Secondary school, Isipingo, south of Durban, on Tuesday. It is believed that they had an argument, and the perpetrator pulled out a knife and stabbed the other pupil in the chest. Dhevan Govindsamy of PT Alarms said that on Tuesday morning he rushed to the aid of a female pupil. He said the paramedics treated the victim and took her to a nearby hospital. “Isipingo SAPS responded and the suspected pupil was charged and then handed over to her parents due to her being a minor,” he said.

Governing body chairperson Joshua Zuma said he was not aware of the incident.

“The only stabbing incident that I remember happened outside the school at the railway two months ago when thugs stubbed a learner,” said Zuma.

He said it would be the first time in the history of the school that a stabbing incident took place inside its premises.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi confirmed the incident, saying it involved two Grade 9 pupils.

“The victim is in hospital and she is stable,” said Mahlambi.

He said any form of bullying should be reported to the authorities and SAPS, adding that it must always be taken seriously.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was being investigated by Isipingo SAPS.

“It’s alleged that on Tuesday, a 15-year-old pupil was stabbed at a school after an argument with another pupil,” said Naicker.

He confirmed that the victim was taken to hospital.

A 15-year-old suspect had been placed under arrest, he added, and she would appear in court soon.

The Mercury