Durban - Angry Isipingo business owners say a spate of robberies from trucks delivering goods to their shops has resulted in many suppliers opting not to deliver in the area, specifically the CBD, and this has caused a loss of revenue. Now some businesses are forced to provide armed security guards to escort the trucks to their shops.

The owner of Hardware Master, Zane Sadek, said he had suppliers who did not want to come into the area because of the looting of trucks.

“We now have to either pick up stock from the supplier or we have to escort the trucks from the local metro police station to our store using armed guards,” said Sadek.

He said the thefts had negatively affected their businesses.

Another trader, Harry Gopal, who owns Sunshine Fresh Produce, said some suppliers had stopped delivering to Isipingo while others from Gauteng had offered to deliver to Clairwood.

“They will not venture into Isipingo because of the number of times they have been robbed and their staff attacked,” he said.

Gopal said it was only a question of time before these brazen attacks resulted in the loss of lives.

He said other vehicles besides trucks were being targeted, with windows broken and valuables stolen.

Salma Amod, who owns Mrs Hardware for 25 years, said her shop was robbed three weeks ago and her staff attacked.

She said it was “devastating” that her suppliers did not want to deliver because of the attacks. Amod claims she has lost half of her revenue.

“Goods are stolen from inside locked trucks. Whoonga guys armed with knives threaten staff and customers,” said Amod.

Isipingo Business Forum chairperson Junaid Iqbal said the CBD was under siege, with trucks being robbed daily by gangs of up to 15men armed with firearms and knives.

“We, as the business forum, and shareholders of the area do realise the shortage of resources and manpower for the SAPS, and because of this businesses have partnered with private security companies to escort suppliers’ vehicles and do visible patrols,” he said.

Iqbal said businesses had seen a drop in sales because consumers feared being robbed in the CBD.

Aidan David, the Isipingo Community Police Forum chairperson, said the lack of proper parking facilities on Old Main Road caused a backlog in traffic, and slow-moving traffic gave thieves ample opportunity to steal.

SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the police were aware of thefts from trucks. He said operations were conducted in the area and there was more police visibility.

“Crime awareness meetings are held with business people to beef up their security measures,” he said, adding arrests were made in some cases.

