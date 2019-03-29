Durban - The iLembe Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Tourism said an estimated R100million a day contribution to the gross domestic product by businesses in Isithebe, northern KwaZulu-Natal, is currently being lost due to protests. The chamber was commenting after the Isithebe industrial estate and surrounding businesses were forced to close again yesterday after residents blocked all exit roads in the Mandeni area because of their dissatisfaction with the municipality. Residents, who began protesting on Monday, have demanded that mayor Siphesihle Zulu be axed.

Ilembe chamber chief executive Cobus Oelofse said there was a “significant risk that local businesses will relocate” to protect themselves.

Oelofse said the widespread protest action and intimidation had resulted in employees being reluctant to report for duty.

“In some cases, employees were leaving their places of work because of threats from protesters,” said Oelofse.

He said to protect their workforces and assets, a great number of factories had to shut down their operations.

“Grave concerns about the operational and reputational impact of these protests are shared by the business community and trade union federations, and we are working with these social partners to normalise the situation as a matter of urgency,” he said.

He said the chamber was informed that the issues raised by the community were political and was not labour related. Oelofse added that about 230 businesses were impacted.

“Isithebe-based businesses employ around 21000 people, with an acceptable multiplier effect of 10:1 resulting in 210000 people directly benefiting from economic activity in the region,” said Oelofse.

The Isithebe Business Cluster and the iLembe Chamber, according to Oelofse, are concerned about the vulnerability of bigger players in the dominant sectors such as household appliances, furniture, household goods and textiles.

“The exiting of dominant players in these sectors will have a significant ripple effect,” he said.

Zulu declined to comment and said the matter was being dealt with by the ANC.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said protest action started in the early hours of yesterday and there were no reports of injuries or damage to property.

The Mercury