ISS says the SAPS needs renewal and clear direction

The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) says that firearm security and policy should be at the top of new Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s agenda. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the Cabinet of the new Government of National Unity on Sunday.

Mchunu takes the reins from Bheki Cele. The ISS congratulated Mchunu on his appointment. “His experience in various ministerial and leadership roles stands him in good stead to provide evidence-based policy direction and rigorous oversight so that the SAPS can measurably improve its ability to provide public safety over the next five years.” The organisation said it has been closely following and analysing crime trends and police performance for nearly three decades.

ISS said while great strides were made during the first half of the country’s democracy, police effectiveness has declined since 2012. “For example, SAPS’ detection rate for murder dropped from 31% to 12%, and almost three out of four people surveyed in 2021 said they had little or no trust in the police.” Gareth Newham, head of Justice and Violence Prevention at the ISS said: “This decline is partly due to a shifting crime landscape as a result of growing social and economic challenges and new technology, while the SAPS – a large and cumbersome organisation – has changed very little over the past couple of decades.”

According to the ISS, the SAPS needs renewal and clear direction. “As an initial, urgent measure, the minister should formally direct the SAPS to focus on reducing firearm crime and violence, which will bring down the murder and robbery rates. Between 2011 and 2023, murders increased by 77% and armed robberies by over 41%.” The organisation said within six months, the new minister should issue a clear and bold National Policing Policy aimed at improving police performance, particularly concerning crime intelligence and investigation.

Some of the practical measures outlined by the ISS in a new set of police reforms launched on June 27 include covering leadership, serious violent crime, police corruption, data and technology, and auxiliary policing. ISS said these recommendations provide a foundation for creating an effective and trusted police service. According to the organisation, given the scale and complexity of the country’s crime challenge, Mchunu will need to draw on the advice of experts from both inside and outside of the SAPS.