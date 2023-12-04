Issues with digitised SANBS system resolved, blood stocks low

The SA National Blood Service (SANBS) said the teething problems experienced with the move to the fully digitised donor questionnaire system last month had been resolved. SANBS spokesperson Khensani Mahlangu said as anticipated, moving on to a fully digitalised system had some problems.

“Some included tinkering on the backend and connection problems which have since been resolved. A concerted effort was put in by the business to resolve the issues and we continue to monitor our systems to ensure that they work efficiently, so as not to inconvenience donors,” she said. Giving an update on blood stocks on Sunday, Mahlangu said: “The stocks are still low. Donors helped us claw our way to about two days and that’s encouraging. “Hopefully weekend donations will yield good numbers. KwaZulu-Natal is doing badly. It is one of the zones that struggle especially during this time of year.”

SANBS senior marketing, communication, and brand manager, Thandi Mosupye, said as the nation approaches December donations were expected to decline due to the closure of workplaces and schools, among other places. Should this decline continue, she said, the SANBS’ ability to meet the needs of patients would be severely negatively impacted. “We are facing a critical shortage of blood and urgently call upon all South Africans to band together to get through this challenging period.

“The demand for blood remains constant, yet our current supply falls short of meeting this ongoing need,” said Mosupye. To donate blood using the new digital donor questionnaire and register on the new system for the first time, a copy of your ID document must be presented; you must be between the ages of 16 and 75, weigh more than 50kg and be in good health. For more information, visit the SANBS website or contact 0800 11 9031.