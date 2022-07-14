It’s a four-horse race for the DA leadership in eThekwini

Durban -The race for DA caucus leader in eThekwini is on and party insiders believe it is between Exco Member Thabani Mthethwa and acting caucus leader Mzamo Billy. Four people will contest the position: Mthethwa will face off against Sakhile Mngadi, Shontel De Boer and Billy for the position that became vacant following the departure of councillor Nicole Graham.

The Mercury understands the names were confirmed this past Monday by the party, officially opening the contestation process. Billy confirmed recently that he had been approached to stand for the position. A source within the party said Mthethwa is the front runner. “He is well-liked and the only candidate with real experience. It will probably be between him and Mzamo. Sakhile is a popular ward councillor and very smart but probably too inexperienced.”

Mthethwa said he was ready to lead the caucus, “I can confirm that I have been nominated and accepted nomination. “The reasons for that is because I believe that having been a councillor in eThekwini for 11 years and having served in all the strategic committees like Finance and Procurement, MPAC and the Executive committee. I have the necessary experience in the structures and systems of governance in the city and the much needed political experience. “I have also been the Chief Whip of the DA eThekwini for four years, therefore being part of senior caucus leadership will not be something new to me.”

Mngadi said he too was ready to lead the caucus and his age and experience was not a factor in his readiness, “Young people are capable and should occupy key positions if they prove to be competent and ready. As a party we have always had faith in the abilities of young people. “Chris Pappas is 30, and leads as Mayor in Umgeni. The issue isn’t (about) age, it’s skill, and I have an accumulation of the right skills to do this job. I am also a product of this party and have been in politics at all levels for the past 10 years. I am not just ready to do the job but I have proven to be capable and competent,” he said. Outgoing leader Graham said she thinks these are four strong candidates who each have their own skills sets and offerings.

“Thabani has served with me on EXCO since 2018 and has been my appointed Chief Whip, and Mzamo was elected as Deputy Leader in November last year. “I have made it clear that whoever wins will have my full support in the coming weeks and months. I am confident that any one of these people would be an excellent leader and it’s now up to the team to decide,” she said. THE MERCURY