Durban - Over a period of 15 days, youth-led non-profit organisation Enabling Disability Education Nationally (EDEN) will cover 1 643km walking from Durban to Cape Town for the #Walk4YDE19 campaign to raise funds for young people with disabilities. The organisation’s co-founders, Omphile Mangwagape, Dennis Tolo and Samuel Modise, will be accompanied by some of their associates as they undertake the walk.

Scheduled to begin on the eve of Youth Day, June 15, and finish on June 29, the walk aims to raise funds to promote lifelong inclusive and fair quality education opportunities for youth with disabilities in South Africa.

Mangwagape, the managing partner of EDEN, said the biggest challenge facing South African people with disabilities was limited access to education, followed by unemployment and then access to appropriate healthcare.

“Through this walk we seek to encourage hope for people living with mental and physical challenges by helping them gain access to education,” he said.

Mangwagape, who has a mild cognitive impairment, said #Walk4YDE19 was a campaign not only to raise funds but also a tool to create awareness of the challenges facing young people with disabilities.

He said young people with disabilities were often excluded from the mainstream society due to their limited access to the physical environment, including public transportation and education.

“For some of us, even completing a standard academic schedule is a struggle - physically, financially and, in some cases, mentally,” Mangwagape said.

The group will walk for up to eight hours a day, covering between 60km and 90km.

Mangwagape said the aim was to collect funds for each kilometre walked, and all proceeds of the walk would fund the education and training of selected young people with disabilities across the country.

He said the walk would commence from the Activate! Change Drivers’ offices in Essenwood, Durban, and finish at the organisation’s Cape Town branch in Muizenberg.

“We are looking to empower and enable access to quality education for over 1 000 young people with varying degrees of disabilities from various parts of South Africa.

“The funds will be distributed via our various beneficiaries and collaborators, the Fanang Diatla Centre for the Disabled, Kusasa Lethu Trust and others,” added Mangwagape.

In 2017, the group walked 600km from Pretoria to Durban over 16 days and collected more than R170 000 in cash and resources.

According to Mangwagape, a large portion of the proceeds was donated to the Transoranje School for the Deaf in Pretoria and the Fanang Diatla Centre for the Disabled in Temba, north of Pretoria.

“Some of the funds were ploughed back into the campaign. This year’s walk is the continuation of the previous one, and the organisers are hoping for an excellent turnout,” said Mangwagape.

The Mercury