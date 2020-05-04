‘It’s not business as usual’, warns labour minister

Durban - With more than a million South Africans expected to return to work from today, Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has warned that it will not be business as usual. Employers who fail to follow the stringent regulations to prevent the spread of Covid-19 will be shut down and could face criminal prosecution. On Friday, the government eased the stringent lockdown regulations to level4, allowing more businesses to operate. Nxesi cautioned that before employees returned to work, a thorough risk assessment needed to be conducted and the regulations strictly adhered to. This included providing at least two cloth masks per employee and hand sanitiser containing at least 70% alcohol.

Temperature screening must be conducted at all entrances and a 1.5m distance must be maintained among staff. He said inspectors from the Department of Labour would conduct regular inspections at businesses to ensure compliance.

Nxesi encouraged employers to use this week to ensure full compliance before starting operations.

He said the department’s new workplace regulations were based on infection transmission prevention and specific occupational hygiene practices.

He stressed that it was imperative that employers ensure that every employee was protected in the workplace, and this included contractors, self-employed people and volunteers.

Nxesi added that work surfaces, equipment and common areas such as toilets and door handles must be disinfected and cleaned regularly. Workers were also required to wear masks while at work, he said.

“Employers must provide each employee, free of charge, with at least two cloth masks to wear while at work or commuting. There must be suitable arrangements for washing and drying masks. Ultimately, the employer remains responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Every workplace must be well ventilated to reduce the viral load,” Nxesi said.

With regard to social distancing, Nxesi said that workplaces must be arranged to ensure a minimum of 1.5m between workers.

If this was not practicable, he said that physical barriers must be erected and workers must be supplied free of charge with appropriate PPE.

“Social distancing must be implemented in all common areas, in and around the workplace, to prevent crowding, including working spaces, canteens and meeting rooms,” Nxesi said.

Employers must also screen workers for symptoms of the virus when they report for work. The screening must include checking for fever, cough, sore throat, redness of eyes, shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing, body aches, loss of smell or loss of taste, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fatigue, weakness or tiredness, Nxesi said.

While government had introduced these measures, Nxesi said he understood that implementation would mean extra costs for businesses.

“We understand that this has been a trying time for businesses and the economy.

“We also understand that these regulations mean an extra cost for employers, to make sure that every staff member has a mask and sanitisers, but this is just the way we are going to have to do things from now on. It is for the safety of everyone,” Nxesi said.

He added that the onus also lay on workers to immediately inform their employer if they experienced any symptoms while at work.

“Not doing so is a contravention of the Occupational Health and Safety Act by the worker. More importantly, the workers put themselves - and their co-workers - at risk.

“Workers with symptoms must be placed in isolation and arrangements made for their safe transport for a medical examination or for self-isolation,” he said.

In workplaces to which the public has access, such as shops, anyone entering must be screened for symptoms.

Employees who recover from Covid-19 may return to work after a medical evaluation and subject to ongoing monitoring, Nxesi said.

MEC for Economic Development in KwaZulu-Natal, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, encouraged businesses to support local SMMEs by purchasing cloth masks for their employees locally.

Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, Dube-Ncube said her department met this weekend to discuss an implementation plan in preparation for the many returning to work this week.

“Part of the implementation plan was putting together a list of local SMMEs that are making the masks and can supply to the business owners for purchase. This is a time to stimulate our local economy by supporting local businesses and discouraging importing of goods.

“We also encourage locals who are interested in starting a business to make masks to contact us and we will assist them in setting something up,” she said.

The Mercury