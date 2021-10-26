‘I’ve never had the urge to eat anyone’ says KZN Health MEC over rumours that the Covid-19 vaccine turns people into cannibals

DURBAN: KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has dismissed the rumours that the Covid-19 vaccine turns people into blood-thirsty cannibals. Speaking during the Isibhedlela Kubantu mobile community outreach programme at Magabheni Sports Ground near Umkomaas earlier today, Simelane said she herself was living proof that the vaccine was safe for use.

“As I stand before you, I’ve never had the urge to eat anyone, and it will never happen. So, what people are saying about the vaccine making people want to eat others… of being part of 5G technology, or linked to the work of the devil, is all nothing but a myth. It is not true,” she said. The department said more than 3 233 million people had been vaccinated in the province. Local residents were seen by doctors and nurses on site at the community outreach programme. They had free access to an array of health services, including a mobile X-ray, screening and testing for Covid-19, hypertension, TB, HIV and Aids, and cervical cancer.

In addition, child immunisation and family planning services were offered. "The reason we are here today is that our premier, Mr Sihle Zikalala, took a decision that we should bring health-care services closer to communities. He said he knows that there are clinics in our residential areas, but not every person can access them easily,“ Simelane said. “It is therefore important that other health-care services are brought closer to communities. For instance, not all clinics are able to provide help to those who have eye-related ailments. So, they are forced to drive all the way to town, or to a private doctor, to get help. But here today, we do have an eye-care doctor."

Since the adjustment to Alert Level 1 at the beginning of October, Simelane has been criss-crossing the province to ensure that as many people as possible have access to health services and are given key health messages. The department said Isibhedlela Kubantu and other community outreach programmes would continue in earnest in the coming days, weeks and months.

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane during the Isibhedlela Kubantu mobile community outreach programme at Magabheni Sports Ground near Umkomaas earlier today. Picture: Supplied.