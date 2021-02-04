Izinduna backpay matter may go to court

DURBAN – THE KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) is threatening to go to court to avoid paying more than R1 billion in salary backpay for izinduna. The department said it should not be held to ransom over this payment as it never recommended izinduna should be paid a salary, nor was it given extra money by the national government to meet this financial obligation. Cogta’s latest stance is probably its hardest push-back over the contentious issue that has pitted the department and izinduna against each other. The department said it was willing to go to court to get a declaration that would free it from this obligation. There are about 2 700 izinduna in the province owed close to R1.4bn in salary backpay by the provincial government.

Cogta said there were areas that had not been able to appoint izinduna and it had directed these areas not to make the appointment because there was no money.

The department was briefing the Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on its financial performance. It achieved a clean audit for the 20109-20 financial year.

The audit outcome drew praise from the committee members who said the department had been showing steady progress in the past three years.

The payment of the izinduna backpay has become an albatross around the department’s “neck” – almost every member of the multi-party committee questioned what was happening with the issue.

The salary and the backpay for izinduna has always been a major headache for the department. It struggled to pay the salaries and was forced to cut funds from all other departments to find the money

It has been reported budget cuts to different departments had resulted in service delivery stalling, as money meant for essential projects like the rehabilitation of small towns had to be diverted.

Cogta told the committee it had tried to call a meeting with Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, who advised an invitation should also be extended to the minister of finance.

“The Office of the Premier was requested in October 2020 to facilitate the meeting in order for the delegation from the province to be led by the honourable premier. In addition, correspondence on this matter was also addressed to the Presidency. The province seeks to recommend to the national ministers that the liability for the back-pay of izinduna be funded through the national fiscus, through the National Treasury,” KZN Cogta said.

“In the event that the request cannot be acceded to, the province will be left with no option but to declare an intergovernmental dispute and or to seek to relieve itself of the financial obligation by seeking a declaratory order from a court of law on the matter.”

DA’s Francois Rodgers said the issue of izinduna was a concern and they had “warned the department way back that this was an unfunded mandate”.

“This is not going away, if we don't resolve it, we are going to find ourselves in court,” Rodgers said.

Lourens de Klerk of the IFP said it was a dereliction of duty that Cogta had not even been able to arrange a meeting to sort out the issue.

“How difficult is it to arrange a meeting. This izinduna issue is a very old issue that dates back to 2019 and even further back” said De Klerk.

KZN Cogta head of department Tando Tubane said it was not fair to hold the department responsible for this backpay. He said they were doing all they could to make sure the matter was resolved.

“It is not Cogta KZN that made a proclamation to pay izinduna, it is not Cogta KZN that issued a proclamation without a financial certificate, it's not us,” Tubane said.

