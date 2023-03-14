Izinduna in KZN tell of fear after hit of traditional leader

Durban – Izinduna in KwaZulu-Natal told President Cyril Ramaphosa at his 2024 election campaign launch in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday they were fearing for their lives after yet another traditional leader was killed on Friday night in Ulundi. Mbangiseni Mbuyisa, 70, a member of the KwaNobamba Traditional Council, was an adviser or (eye of the king) to amaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Mbuyisa’s nephew, Khaya Ndwandwe, said his uncle was shot outside the business premises where his wife works. KZN SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Mpungamhlophe police were investigating cases of murder and attempted murder following an incident in which a 70-year-old man was gunned down by unknown attackers on Friday in Ezibindini. “It is alleged that the deceased and his wife were leaving the business premises when they were ambushed by two unknown men who opened fire on their vehicle.

“The husband was fatally shot, while the wife managed to escape unharmed,” Netshiunda said. On Sunday, izinduna told Ramaphosa in Pietermaritzburg that the assassination of traditional leaders in the province was escalating. Phakamani Dlamini, a member of Ubumbano LweziNduna, attended Sunday’s meeting and said they no longer felt safe.

Dlamini said the killing of traditional leaders was unacceptable, as they played an important role in the community. “Our brothers are killed daily. We now suspect that someone is after everyone who is an induna. We are the eyes and ears of the king, and the job we do is important in protecting the kingdom. “What hurts us is that these killings go on and no one has been arrested,” said Dlamini.

He said they told Ramaphosa that the government had not done enough to protect them. “We told Ramaphosa how our lives are at risk and nothing is happening, and he said he was not happy with how izinduna are being killed. He said there is a police task team in place to fight the scourge. We also told him the task team should come to us to gather information,” Dlamini said. According to the provincial Co-operative Governance and Traditional affairs Department (Cogta) since 2019, 10 amakhosi (chiefs) and 37 izinduna have been murdered.

KZN Cogta MEC Bongi SitholeMoloi called for the community to work with law enforcement in the hunt for the perpetrators. “These attacks threaten to destabilise the institution within our province, and we call on law-enforcement agencies to ensure they apprehend the criminals responsible for these deadly attacks,” she said. Zulu historian Professor Vika Gabela said the killings needed immediate intervention from the government, as izinduna played a significant role in society.