Cogta allegedly owes izinduna about R1.3bn in backpay, accumulated after they delayed paying salaries following the proclamation made by then president Jacob Zuma.
In the provincial legislature, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) was told that negotiations had been held between the National Treasury and national Cogta department.
The provincial department, however, reiterated its stance that it did not have the money to foot the bill.
The backpay was highlighted by Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu’s audit report presented to Scopa.