Izinduna still owed R1.3bn in backpay









Cogta allegedly owes izinduna about R1.3bn in backpay, accumulated after they delayed paying salaries following the proclamation made by then president Jacob Zuma. Picture: istockphoto/dragon images Durban - The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has said negotiations to settle more than R1 billion in salary backpay for thousands of izinduna in the province were ongoing. Cogta allegedly owes izinduna about R1.3bn in backpay, accumulated after they delayed paying salaries following the proclamation made by then president Jacob Zuma. In the provincial legislature, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) was told that negotiations had been held between the National Treasury and national Cogta department. The provincial department, however, reiterated its stance that it did not have the money to foot the bill. The backpay was highlighted by Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu’s audit report presented to Scopa.

The audit opinion said Cogta had improved on its audit outcome from qualified to unqualified in the 2018-19 financial year.

The A-G said the department’s financial statements indicated that it had a responsibility to pay allowances of R1.3bn at March 31, 2019, related to izinduna.

“The department is currently in negotiations with the provincial and national treasuries as well as the provincial cabinet to seek funding. This matter indicates that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the department’s ability to fund this liability,” it said.

The A-G also revealed that there had been instances where izinduna had been overpaid, adding that this had prompted the Hawks to launch investigations into fraudulent payments of these allowances.

There were allegations of fraud between April 2017 and March 2018 related to the unauthorised changing of izinduna’s banking details, as well as the existence of a significant number of “ghost” izindunas.

Cogta’s chief financial officer, Busani Ndlovu, said it had recovered most of the money lost through the overpayment of salaries.

Cogta also committed itself to doing a headcount of izinduna and other traditional council employees, as well as its database .

NFP’s Vikizitha Mlotshwa demanded to know whether the department had formulated a framework upon which to measure izinduna’s performance.

“As someone who works with public money, I have to ask if there is a performance agreement in place to measure the work of izinduna, because when you pay someone it should be based on the work they have done,” said Mlotshwa.

Ndlovu said there was no performance agreement in place, saying they relied on the information supplied by the Inkosi.

