Jailed ANC councillor awaiting trial for murder removed from eThekwini council

Ngiba, a senior member of the ANC in eThekwini, was the ward councillor for ward 101, which includes the Cato Manor informal settlement and parts of Mayville. He is awaiting trial after being charged with the murder of ward councillor candidate Siyabonga Mkhize, who was killed in October 2021.

Durban - Muzimuni Ngiba, an ANC councillor who has been drawing a salary while in prison awaiting trial for murder, has been removed from the eThekwini council.

Early this year, opposition parties raised concerns that Ngiba continued to draw a salary while he sat in jail. EThekwini Municipality Speaker Thabani Nyawose told councillors during the council meeting on Thursday that the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Bongi Sithole Moloi, had upheld the decision to remove Ngiba, and as such he was removed and a vacancy would be declared with the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

This comes after the council found in June that he had breached the code of conduct by being absent for three consecutive meetings without an explanation and recommended that he be removed.

In a Mercury report at the time, Nyawose said the City had written to Ngiba to tell him he was in breach of the councillor code of conduct, but had not received a response.