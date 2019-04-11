Murder and theft accused Collin Pillay. Picture: Leon Lestrade/ African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Jealousy was the driving force behind the murder of a Phoenix mother and her two daughters, the State has alleged. On Wednesday, the State served its five-page indictment on murder and theft accused Collin Pillay, 46, who is believed to have been involved in an extra-marital affair with the slain woman from 2009.

He stands accused of murdering Jane Ritchal and her daughters, Denisha, 22, and Nikita, 16, in their Rydalvale flat in September last year.

It was believed he stole items such as cellphones, cash and a TV in an attempt to stage it as a robbery.

According to the indictment, Pillay believed that Jane was engaged in another extra-marital affair and decided to kill her.

After realising that both her daughters would be home, he allegedly decided to kill them too. The State alleged the daughters were aware of Pillay’s relationship with their mother.

It alleged that Jane departed for work early on the morning of the murders, leaving her daughters and husband, Sagren Govindasamy, at home.

“Shortly after departing, Jane and (Pillay) began their routine telephonic communication,” the State alleged.

It also claimed that at some point during this conversation, Pillay began to suspect that Jane was involved in another extra-marital relationship with someone else, which he “was unable to accept, and decided to kill Jane after she returned from work that afternoon”.

The State alleged that Pillay went to their flat in the early afternoon, hours after Govindasamy had left for work.

Denisha, who was unemployed, was at home when Pillay allegedly entered the flat, armed himself with a kitchen knife and attacked her.

According to the post-mortem results, Denisha suffered multiple penetrating incised wounds to her neck.

“Thereafter he bound her hands and hid her lifeless body inside a cupboard in the bedroom.

"He then lay in wait for Nikita to arrive from school,” the indictment stated.

Nikita, a Grade 11 Rydal Park Secondary School pupil, arrived home shortly after 3pm. After restraining Nikita, Pillay allegedly strangled her and then waited for Jane.

When she arrived at the flat shortly after 5pm, Pillay allegedly accosted the woman and a struggle broke out between them.

“Thereafter he stuffed a sock into Jane’s mouth, stabbed her on her head and strangled her,” the indictment said.

Pillay’s trial has been set down for July and August this year at the Durban High Court.

THE MERCURY