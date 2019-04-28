South African companies need to tackle the gender pay gap, studies have shown.

DURBAN - South Africa's labour market has over the past decade remained more favourable to men, regardless of race. This is according Anita Bosch, associate professor in Organisational Behaviour and Leadership at the University of Stellenbosch Business School. Bosch, who holds the research chair: Women at Work, said addressing the pay gap was an important step towards income justice.

The 2018 World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Gender Report ranks South Africa's gender equality 19th out of 149 countries, but on the element of wage equality for similar work, the ranking plunges to 117th.

Women's lower level of education is often cited as a reason for lower pay, but Bosch said South African women were graduating at the same rate, or better than, men in higher-paid fields, such as commerce, science, engineering and technology, “which renders the argument that women do not have the right types of qualifications null and void”.

In her latest research, Bosch said corporate board members and investors can exercise “responsible activism” to address gender-based wage inequality in the companies they lead or invest in. “As directors and shareholders, they have rights and responsibilities that can be used to positively influence organisations to take a stand against pay discrimination.”

A recent PwC strategy & analysis of economic data from Statistics SA and the WEF suggested that closing the gender gap in both pay and representation by just 10% could deliver an additional 3.2% in GDP growth and a 6.5% reduction in the number of unemployed job seekers.

In addition, the female representation at senior management level in South Africa is still on average only at 20%, as reported in PwC’s REMchannel July 2018 publication.

The survey consisted of remuneration data for more than 550 participating organisations and just over 4000 senior managers and executives. The data also indicated that 61% of the females are remunerated below the median in comparison to 39% of males. In contrast, 63% of males are remunerated above the median in comparison to 37% of females.

“The benefits of levelling the playing field are clear. Companies with a large representation of women in executive committees have been shown to perform better, in terms of the premium received on average returns on equity, than those with no women representation at the top,” PwC said earlier this year.

