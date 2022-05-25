Job scam: More than 50 fake positions advertised on social media, says Department of Public Service and Administration

In a statement on Wednesday, director-general Yoliswa Makhasi said the department had noted with concern the social media post circulating adverts for vacancies purporting to be issued by the DPSA.

Durban - The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) has issued a warning for job-seekers to be careful of a post circulating on social media which claims to come from the department but instead advertises fake positions.

“The public is warned that the adverts for administrative clerks (x5) and government vacancies (x53) that are making the rounds on social media are false, fake, and the websites are not affiliated with the DPSA,” said Makhasi.

Makhasi said the department advertises government jobs through the Vacancy Circular that can be found on the DPSA website and not through third party websites.

“The DPSA advises the public to be aware that if they use third party websites, they might be exposed to phishing and breaches to their personal information,” she said.