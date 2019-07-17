Legendary South African singer Johnny Clegg died at his family home in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon. He was 66. Picture: Terry Haywood.

Durban - The family of South African music legend, Johnny Clegg, who died yesterday afternoon at his family home in Johannesburg at the age of 66. “Johnny Clegg’s family thank everyone for the outpouring of support during their time of loss and have asked that donations be made to The Click Foundation instead of sending or laying flowers,” read a post on the music icons Facebook page.

The Click Foundation said they were saddened by the passing of Clegg.

“You were a fighter to the bitter end - the cancer and for the people and children of South Africa. It has been a privilege and inspiration to know you. May the spirit of your great heart live on in all that we do. You leave deep footprints in our hearts, go well dear friend. #FriendsofJohnnyClegg,” said the foundation.

The artist's son Jesse Clegg, who is also a musician, honoured his father with a Facebook tribute.

“Thank you for the magical gifts you have given us and for creating a special place in your life for your family. You have inspired me both as a musician and as a man, and given me the tools to live a meaningful life.

“I will miss you deeply and I struggle to imagine a world without you. But I am comforted to know that your wisdom and compassion lives on in all of us. Hamba kahle dad, be at peace. You have done so much and we honor you. Love you always,” he said.

The Grammy-nominated artist and honoree of several doctorates and orders including the Order of Ikhamanga hits include Impi, Great Heart and African Sky Blue was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015.

The Mercury