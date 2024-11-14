Jordaan, co-accused blame disgruntled employees

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan and his co-accused have been granted bail of R20 000 each after appearing in court on allegations of fraud and theft. Safa’s legal representative claims the charges are part of a smear campaign by disgruntled former employees.

Jordaan has been charged along with Safa CFO Gronie Hluyo, businessman Trevor Neethling and his entity Grit Communications. The trio appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after they were arrested. Warrants were issued for their arrests following an intensive investigation by the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation based in Johannesburg.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the allegations dated back to between 2014 and 2018 and it was alleged that Jordaan used the organisation’s resources for his personal gain, including hiring a private security company for his personal protection and a public relations company without authorisation from the Safa Board. The president is also reported to have violated Safa statutes thus prejudicing Safa of an actual loss of R1.3 million. Mogale said the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation detectives charged with probing the allegations executed search and seizure warrants at Safa’s office earlier this year where an assortment of electronic gadgets and files were seized for further investigation.

“The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court granted R20 000 bail each with conditions.” He said the conditions imposed included that the trio should not interfere with the witnesses, Neethling and Hluyo were ordered to surrender their passports to the investigating officer. Jordaan was allowed to retain his passport but he must report any travel plans to the court before travelling.

The case was postponed to December 5 for disclosure of the docket. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that the trio were all charged with three counts of fraud, three counts of theft, and conspiracy to commit fraud and theft. “The allegations stem from a 12-month Service Level Agreement (SLA) allegedly entered by Safa, represented by Jordaan, and Grit Communications in December 2017 for the provision of public relations and communication services to Safa. The State alleges that Jordaan, in contravention of the SAFA statutes, signed the SLA that was neither sanctioned nor approved by SAFA, and that he and Neethling backdated the agreement to 01 October 2017,” said Mjonondwane.

She said Jordaan allegedly acquired protection services worth over R40 000, purported to be for SAFA from Badger Security, during the SAFA 2018 elective congress, whilst these protection services were allegedly exclusively rendered to him. “Despite full knowledge of the unauthorised and unlawful nature of the actions of both Jordaan and Neethling, it is alleged that Hluyo approved the payments to Grit Communications and Badger Security,” she said. Safa legal representative Lesedi Mphahlele said Wednesday’s case centred around whether or not Jordaan had the authority to sign on behalf of Safa.

“It was a clear ploy to charge the president in order to try and pressurise him to step aside. The service providers were providing services for Safa not for him (Jordaan) personally. “The Constitution of Safa under article 39(1) states that the president represents the association legally and that he is entitled to sign on behalf of Safa. This is just another smear campaign,” said Mphahlele.