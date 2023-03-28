Joy as DUT donates school shoes to needy pupils at a primary school in Nkandla

Durban - Durban University of Technology (DUT) Hands of Compassion (HoC) handed over 35 pairs of school shoes to disadvantaged pupils at Qhudeni Primary School in Singabantu Trust Farm, Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal last week. The donated school shoes were collected by the DUT Hands of Compassion team during the Adopt-A-Child for the School Shoes Donation Drive initiated last month.

The campaign saw about 80 individual donors of DUT staff and students digging into their pockets and buying school shoes to be donated to disadvantaged children at rural schools. Qhudeni Primary School principal, Maureen Dunge, said this will help a lot of children coming from vulnerable families. “We thank DUT for restoring the dignity of these learners by ensuring that they do not end up feeling ashamed of coming to school because they feel they are different from other learners. We are a quantile one school which means we are among the poorest schools in KwaZulu-Natal. However, despite our working conditions and old buildings, we continue to dedicate ourselves to the betterment of our children, who are the leaders of tomorrow,” Dunge said.

School Governing Body (SGB) chairperson Zodwa Gabela, said initiatives like these bring hope to school children. “We do have faith that our school will look like other schools one day and have all the resources it needs. Most of the parents here are unemployed and struggle to buy school uniforms. This donation will also boost the children’s self-esteem, they will feel loved and important. “It gets painful for some children when they are dressing up for school and realise that their shoes are worn-out. We know that children at school tease one another but today the children who received the shoes will be coming to school with pride,” she said.