Joy as first-time voters make their mark

In KwaMashu football with ANC and IFP T-shirts that political parties were handing out. The decision had nothing to do with political affiliation but helped Young Stars Football Club differentiate the team members in the practice game –the players are still in school and not eligible to vote.

The practice match took place within walking distance of a voting station where young people were voting for the first time in an election. The latest census, conducted in 2021, reveals that 63% of South Africa’s population is made up of younger people aged between 15 and 34. According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), as at May 22 this year, of the 27.6 million registered voters in South Africa, only about 5 million are in the 18 to 30 age group.

There are 6.6 million voters aged 30 to 39 and 5.8 million between 40 and 49. In areas around Durban on Wednesday, young voters who turned up at the polls spoke about the challenges they faced, ranging from service delivery issues to access to employment. At KwaMashu Hostel, 27-year-old Sibusiso Mgwaba said the most pressing issue at the hostel is water and sanitation. “I’m voting because I want to hear new lies, because that is what politicians do, they lie. However, this time I want to hear lies told by someone else,” he said, adding that his negativity towards political promises did not deter him from voting. Sandile Mbokazi, 25, who voted at the same venue, said his view was that people should give the new parties a chance.

“I believe the party I voted for does not look at race, I believe it caters mostly for young people who are future leaders of this country. If we give young people a chance, we will see change.” And 22-year-old Messiah Zwane said he was excited to vote for the first time at Inanda Newtown Comprehensive high school. “Corruption must end, the unemployment rate must decrease as well as load shedding. We (are getting a break) from load shedding for now, so I hope it will stay like this after the elections.”

In Arena Park in Chatsworth, Vanessa Ganase, 24, said this was a proud moment for her and she hoped her vote would make a difference. “I am voting for the first time ever and the reason I am voting is because of the issues we face in our country. I really hope the party I voted for brings about change to the lives of millions of South Africans,” she said. Ethan Naidoo, 25, a student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal said he was nervous about voting for the first time, but appreciated that the process was seamless.