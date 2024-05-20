Independent Online
Joy as new R26 million museum unveiled in KwaDukuza to celebrate Africa Month

The newly unveiled museum in KwaDukuza on the north coast of Durban. Picture: Supplied

Published 6h ago

Share

KwaDukuza residents had double reasons to celebrate as their municipality in partnership with the KZN Department of Sport, Arts and Culture officially opened the new fully functioning museum recently, which they hope will ignite a love for reading history within the community.

On Saturday, KZN MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba was joined by KwaDukuza Municipality mayor Lindile Nhaca in opening of the brand-new KwaDukuza Municipality museum. The museum is situated at the heart of the KwaDukuza town.

KZN Department of Sport, Arts and Culture MEC Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba alongside KwaDukuza mayor Lindile Nhaca during the unveiling of the brand-new museum.

Mahlaba said the KwaDukuza area has a rich history that deserved preservation and said building a museum was one of the ways to preserve the history. He said the museum will help the locals.

"It excites me to open this museum here and we are doing it to commemorate the world museum day celebrated across the world.

“We are preaching the word of Reading and we are encouraging our people to read, write and learn. This town is home to the founding father of the Zulu nation, Shaka Zulu. People from this area should come in numbers and learn about the history of their town,” said Mahlaba.

Nhaca implored the community to protect this museum against thieves. She added that as the municipality they will always put the needs of the community first.

“We now have built the museum for the community. In return, we need the community to protect it, that is all we are asking for. It would pain us to see the museum in ruins in the next few years.

“This is not only for this generations, but even the next generations would rely on this museum,” said Nhaca,

The Mercury

