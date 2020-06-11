Jozini horror crash: Truck driver faces charges of drunken driving, culpable homicide

Durban - The driver at the wheel of an articulated truck that ploughed into five vehicles killing eight people in Jozini on Wednesday, has been charged for driving under the influence of alcohol and culpable homicide.

According to police, the 48-year-old driver was arrested following the horror crash. At the time of his arrest it was suspected that he had been driving while drunk. Blood samples were then taken for testing.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said the driver will make his first appearance in the Ubombo Magistrates Court on Friday.

Robert Mckenzie, spokesperson for the KZN Emergency Medical Service said paramedics from the public and private sector worked together to treat the injured victims, many of whom sustained serious and critical injuries.

He said eight people had died at the scene while 32 more people were injured.