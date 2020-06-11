Jozini horror crash: Truck driver faces charges of drunken driving, culpable homicide
Durban - The driver at the wheel of an articulated truck that ploughed into five vehicles killing eight people in Jozini on Wednesday, has been charged for driving under the influence of alcohol and culpable homicide.
According to police, the 48-year-old driver was arrested following the horror crash. At the time of his arrest it was suspected that he had been driving while drunk. Blood samples were then taken for testing.
Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said the driver will make his first appearance in the Ubombo Magistrates Court on Friday.
Robert Mckenzie, spokesperson for the KZN Emergency Medical Service said paramedics from the public and private sector worked together to treat the injured victims, many of whom sustained serious and critical injuries.
He said eight people had died at the scene while 32 more people were injured.
KZN Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli visited the accident scene and said he was appalled when he learnt that the truck driver was suspected to have been driving while under the influence of alcohol.
"Alcohol has contributed immensely to bad driver behaviour which leads to traffic violations, road crashes and the increasing road death toll. The blatant disregard for the rules of the road is to blame for the deaths of many breadwinners on our roads, which is a huge cost to the economy,” said MEC Ntuli.
On Thursday, video footage of the crash emerged on social media. The 23-second clip shows people walking along the pavement and cars driving out from a petrol station. Seconds later, the truck is seen ploughing through a minibus taxi. The truck crashed into at least four other vehicles.IOL