File picture: Reuters Durban - Teaching resumed at Igugu Lesizwe Combined School in Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday after angry pupils shut down the school on Monday due to safety concerns. Pupils locked the school gates and refused to go to classes after a Grade 12 pupil was allegedly raped inside the school premises. According to a source, the pupils were studying at night on Friday, as they were preparing for their first term exams. The source said that at 2am on Saturday there was load shedding, which resulted in pupils deciding to call it a night. She said the victim, who lives on the school premises, decided to accompany her friends who stay outside the school. “On her way back to her room, she was dragged by a known man to one of the classrooms and raped. When the teachers came in for Saturday classes they were told about the incident, and the pupil was taken to a clinic where it was confirmed that she had been raped,” a source said.

Following the incident, pupils boycotted classes on Monday, calling for security to be beefed up.

“Another pupil was raped just a few metres away from the school. We understand the pupils’ frustration and they have every right to be angry. Their safety around and inside the school needs to be ensured,” said the source.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said they were not aware of the incident, but they would investigate.

“We are hoping that the police will make an arrest soon, and we condemn this act. This is shocking. The safety of pupils is our first priority, and we will make sure that we intervene as the department,” said Mthethwa.

Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, confirmed the incident.

“A case of rape is being investigated after a 17-year-old pupil was raped by a known suspect while at school. The matter is still under investigation.”

