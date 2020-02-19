Pupils locked the school gates and refused to go to classes after a Grade 12 pupil was allegedly raped inside the school premises.
According to a source, the pupils were studying at night on Friday, as they were preparing for their first term exams. The source said that at 2am on Saturday there was load shedding, which resulted in pupils deciding to call it a night.
She said the victim, who lives on the school premises, decided to accompany her friends who stay outside the school.
“On her way back to her room, she was dragged by a known man to one of the classrooms and raped. When the teachers came in for Saturday classes they were told about the incident, and the pupil was taken to a clinic where it was confirmed that she had been raped,” a source said.