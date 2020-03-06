JUST IN: 18 people who travelled with SA's first coronavirus patient are in self-quarantine

The MercuryNews
Durban - MEC for Health in KwaZulu-Natal, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, has confirmed that 18 people who travelled to Italy with the country's first confirmed coronavirus patient, have all been asked to self-quarantine. 

She said this was because they were in close contact with the 38-year-old patient and for that reason, they are being closely monitored. 

"At this stage, the group has been asked to put themselves in quarantine and they have been tested. 

Earlier in the day, The Mercury reported that a man living at Estate 2 at the Mount Edgecombe Country Club Estate underwent testing. 

The MEC also disputed allegations that the department was not equipped to handle the virus. 

She said officials from the department and the oversight committee have visited the five centres which have been identified to handle patients. 

She said those sites were identified as they had isolation wards that did not need to be refurbished. 

National Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said more than 300 people have been tested in the country and only one person tested positive.

