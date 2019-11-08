Durban - Missing Durban businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy has been found alive and unharmed in a house in Gauteng.
The Hawks have confirmed that there has been a major development in the case, however they added that the details would be confirmed in due course.
A source close to the case said that four people who were in the house with her at the time, were arrested on Thursday night.
The source said although Moonsamy was unharmed, she was found chained in the house situated in Witbank.
Moonsamy, a Westville mother of two and financial at Crossmoor Transport Plant, was kidnapped at the corner of Stapleton Road and M13 on May 30.