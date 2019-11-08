JUST IN: Durban businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy found alive and unharmed in Witbank









Durban businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy. Picture: Supplied Durban - Missing Durban businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy has been found alive and unharmed in a house in Gauteng. The Hawks have confirmed that there has been a major development in the case, however they added that the details would be confirmed in due course. A source close to the case said that four people who were in the house with her at the time, were arrested on Thursday night. The source said although Moonsamy was unharmed, she was found chained in the house situated in Witbank. Moonsamy, a Westville mother of two and financial at Crossmoor Transport Plant, was kidnapped at the corner of Stapleton Road and M13 on May 30.

It is believed her kidnappers demanded a multimillion-rand ransom in exchange for her safe return. Since her disappearance, Moonsamy's family received an anonymous ransom demand, citing 30 Bitcoin as the price for her return.

However her family and the Hawks could not confirm whether any ransom had been paid to the abductors.

In September this year, after receiving no leads in the case, Moonsamy's family turned to local non-profit organisation, SA CAN, in the hopes that their newly-developed cellphone app could have helped them trace Moonsamy.

Moonsamy is the daughter of logistics and transport tycoon Poonsamy Naicker.

Private security company Reaction Unit SA, who first broke the news of her kidnapping, explained at that time how Moonsamy was forced off the road by armed assailants, grabbed and transferred into another car. Her handbag and all its contents were found in her abandoned vehicle.

There had been no developments in the case until Jerry Ogbuwany Gike, 35, was arrested in July after he was found in possession of Moonsamy's

cellphone.

Gike, who is out on R5000 bail, will make his next court appearance on December 2.

The Mercury