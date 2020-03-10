JUST IN: Health ministry announces repatriation plans to bring SA citizens in Wuhan back home

Durban - The Department of Health has confirmed that an aircraft will leave from the OR Tambo International Airport to collect the more than 100 South Africans who requested to be repatriated from the coronavirus-stricken city of Wuhan in China. The group is expected to land back in SA on Friday. The flight is expected to depart from ORTIA at 9pm on Tuesday with with crew from the aircraft company and a total of 15 officials from the Department of Health and the Department of Defense (Military Health). In a statement published on Tuesday, the department said the flight will stop-over in the Philippines on Wednesday for refueling, to rest and to re-stock essential foodstuffs needed for the return journey. The department said government received over 180 requests from the citizens residing in Wuhan to be repatriated back to South Africa. However, over time and having made consideration of personal circumstances, some South Africans indicated to government their decision to rather stay on at their respective commitments in Wuhan.

"After the stop-over in the Philippines, the aircraft will fly to Wuhan City. Upon arrival, the team will work with our Chinese counterparts but also the staff of our Embassy in China, screening our repatriates and checking required travel documents. The flight will leave Wuhan City at the early hours of the morning and land back in South Africa Friday, March 13," the department said.

The department said announcements will be made about the arrival of the South Africans home in due course.

The IMTT would also like to confirm, as initially reported, that the repatriated citizens will be quarantined for an initial period of 21 days which may be extended should any person display symptoms of COVID-19 at the identified site.

"We reiterate that no South Africans coming home returning home are showing any symptoms of the COVID-19 virus. At the appropriate time, the quarantine site will be announced and the details of the site management plan will be shared with members of the public and the media. After the mandated quarantined period, those citizens who are cleared will be re-integrated to the communities and be re-united with their families," the department said.

The Department of Health has further urged locals to welcome these fellow citizens with warm hands as they begin to rebuild their lives in the country after what has been a very trying time for most repatriates.

The Mercury