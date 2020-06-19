JUST IN: Woman killed in KZN north coast crash, roadway closed to traffic

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Paul Herbst, said two light motor vehicles crashed head on.

He said when emergency teams arrived at the scene, they found that one of the drivers had succumbed to their injuries and was declared dead. Durban - The M4 roadway, near Tongaat on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast has been closed to traffic after a woman was killed in a head-on crash on Friday afternoon.





A woman has been killed and a second driver seriously injured following a crash on the M4 Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue







Herbst said the other driver, a male, had been entrapped in the wreckage.





"The man was extricated from the wreckage and had to be placed on a manual ventilator. Medics worked to resuscitate the patient. Once stabilised at the scene, he was rushed to a local private hospital for further medical care," he said.





Herbst said the roadway remains closed to traffic.





In a separate crash along the R34 at the Stillwater bridge, a truck veered off the road after a collision.





Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service spokesperson, Craig Botha said w hen emergency services arrived they found that two trucks had collided, resulting in the one truck veering off the bridge.





"Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that 4 occupants sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. The patients were treated in scene and transported to hospital for further treatment," he said.





In both crashes, police are investigating further.











