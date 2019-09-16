Former tennis star Bob Hewitt minutes before he was sentenced to six years' imprisonment for rape and sexual assault. Picture: Masi Losi

Durban - The decision by the Justice Ministry to review the release of former tennis star Bob Hewitt on parole has been welcomed. Hewitt was convicted in 2015 for raping two teenagers and sexually assaulting a third in the ’80s and ’90s. He was jailed for six years and has served the minimum period necessary to be considered for parole.

The ministry said Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola received confirmation from the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) of Hewitt’s pending release on parole on September 23. “Upon studying the CSPB’s decision, the minister noted with grave concern the lack of participation by the victims of crimes in the parole consideration process. It is critical that the justice system pays a considerable amount of attention to the victim-centric approach,” the ministry said.

Lamola had instructed the National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser to take the matter on review, with the Correctional Supervision and Parole Review Board, in terms of the Correctional Services Act.

Lamola believed that it was in the interests of justice that the victims and their families be afforded an opportunity to participate in the parole consideration process, as required by law.

According to a letter reportedly sent to one of Hewitt’s victims by the CSPB, the board received an application for Hewitt to be placed on parole.

The board considered the application, and “placement on parole was granted to him” under the “high-risk” category for the duration of his parole.

Tania Koen, a lawyer for one of Hewitt’s victims, said they welcomed the minister’s decision.

Koen said there had been total disregard for the victims’ rights to make representations, as afforded by the law.

“We respect the minister, who immediately took action when he was made aware of this injustice,” she said. This sent out a message that the minister would intervene when required.

The Mercury