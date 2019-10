Kaizer Chiefs fans apologise to victims for last year's soccer semi-final violence









Kaizer chiefs stormed the pitch at Moses Mabidha stadium after the final whistle of the Nedbank Cup semi-final between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars in 2019. File Photo: ANA/Motshwari Mofokeng Durban - Security guards who were among those assaulted during the violence that erupted during the Nedbank Cup semi-final fixture between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars last year have accepted the apologies tendered by the attackers. The guards met with Kaizer Chiefs supporters who perpetrated the violence in a victim-offender mediation process facilitated by the Department of Correctional Services yesterday. The victims and offenders were joined by representatives of Kaizer Chiefs, Free State Stars, Moses Mabhida Stadium and Nedbank. The supporters caused damage amounting to R2.6million at the stadium last year. Nine were arrested and charged with public violence.

Eight received suspended sentences in the Durban Regional Court, but Kwezilomo Madiba was jailed for three years due to a previous conviction for public violence.

Madiba said yesterday that he had been under the influence of alcohol.

“I apologise to all the people who were affected, and I’ve learnt my lessons from that,” he said.

Security guard Sabelo Maziba, 33, who was injured during the violence, said he had been badly affected by his injuries.

“The supporters must admit that if your soccer team is playing a cup, you must expect two things, it’s either you win or lose,” said Maziba.

He said he was happy that the offenders had come to apologise to him in person.

The acting chief executive of the PSL, Mato Madlala, said the dialogue would send out a message about the consequences that followed violence at matches.

“It’s not us saying people should be arrested, but it does happen and this is the proof that people can be arrested if they don’t behave,” said Madlala.

The Mercury