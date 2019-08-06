KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison,Mr Mxolisi Kaunda offficialy welcoming the new full time KZN SAPS Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula and also bidding farewell to the former KZN SAPS Acting Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Durban - In a bid to clamp down on crime in KwaZulu-Natal, the province's top officials around safety met to discuss plans to stabilise KZN. On Tuesday, MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison in KwaZulu-Natal, Mxolosi Kaunda, met with the newly appointed provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General, Khombinkosi Jula to tackle crime.

The meeting which took place in Durban, was convened at the request of the MEC to share high level-plans on key areas of focus and intervention in a bid to fight crime and restoring peace and stability in KZN.

Some of the plans which need to be implemented urgently will take a cue from the budget policy speech presented both by the Minister of Police and the MEC in Parliament and Legislature, respectively, last month.

The meeting also received a closeout report from the former Acting Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi who has since assumed his duties at Head Office in Pretoria. In the report reflected on the successes and challenges that the new commissioner will have to address as a matter of urgency.

"I have had a fruitful engagement with the new provincial commissioner and the outgoing Acting Commissioner. Indeed, the meeting signalled change and continuity which undoubtedly will assist the province in moving with speed to address the scourge of crime in the province. With his experience, General Jula will be able to steer the police service in the right direction and put in motion tangible plans that will drastically reduce crime in the province,” said Kaunda.

The Mercury