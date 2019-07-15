KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda. FILE PHOTO: ANA

Durban - KWAZULU-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda has vowed to tackle taxi violence in the province. Kaunda, who is preparing to deliver his budget speech tomorrow, said areas of priority would include Mandeni, on the KZN North Coast, and Hammarsdale, just outside Cato Ridge.

He was speaking to The Mercury following the arrests of three people in connection with violence at the Mandeni taxi rank.

So far, the police have arrested six people in connection with shootings and attacks at the Mandeni rank.

In the latest incident on Saturday night, three men were nabbed by members of the provincial task team.

A source at the scene said taxi operators had arrived at the rank for a meeting. However, when they gathered officers intercepted them and attempted to make arrests.

“The group dispersed and officers fired warning shots to gain control of the crowd. Three people were arrested,” the source said.

Last Monday, the police arrested three men.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the police received information about a vehicle parked at the rank.

When they arrived at the rank, they searched the vehicle and found two unlicensed pistols with 30 rounds of ammunition.

Mbele said the confiscated firearms would be taken for ballistic testing to determine if they had been used in any crimes in the province.

Earlier this month, four minibus taxis and two vehicles belonging to a security company were burnt during a gunfight between security guards.

According to a source within the taxi security industry, the violent incidents are linked to the murder of taxi boss Siya Mbonambi last month. Mbonambi was gunned down at a petrol station near the rank.

The source said that in the last week there had been several attacks at taxi owners’ homes.

“One of the taxi owners had to flee after an attack. The sliding door at the owner’s home was damaged when people threw rocks at it. A day later, the owner’s vehicle was damaged when rocks were thrown at it,” he said.

The source alleged that owners were tense after Mbonambi’s murder and were suspicious of each other.

He claimed there was also a list of suspected hitmen who were involved in the attacks at the rank.

Following last month’s shooting, Kaunda deployed a team to monitor the situation at Mandeni.

“Police personnel have since been beefed up in the area. The police have also taken control of security at the taxi rank to ensure that commuters and vendors are protected,” he said.

Kaunda said he believed the root cause of the conflict was due to the illegal collection of fees and other irregularities.

“I have made it very clear that I will not hesitate to invoke sections of the National Land Transport Act, which empowers me to take drastic measures to restore stability in the area. We also call on law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant,” he said.

The Mercury