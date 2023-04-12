Kaunda welcomes investigation into how donation for flood victims was used

Durban – eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has welcomed the revelations that the Motsepe Foundation is investigating how money donated by the organisation, meant to assist the victims of the floods last year, was spent. He was speaking on Tuesday as he gave an update on the work that has been done to restore services and rebuild infrastructure damaged by the floods. This month marks a year since the devastating floods that destroyed homes and claimed close to 400 lives. There are many people that were washed away by the floods, yet been found.

“We welcome the investigation by the foundation, we want to make it clear that as the city, we are against any form of corruption,” said Kaunda. “As you are all aware, the Motsepe Foundation is currently conducting an investigation on how the R30m flood donation was utilised by the government. We would like to assure the public that we support the investigation to unearth any wrongdoing and we will cooperate with all the relevant authorities. “As the leadership of the Municipality, we remain committed to fight corruption and mismanagement wherever it rears its ugly head,” said Kaunda.

