Mark Arnold was found guilty of the murder of Durban resident, Kerry Winter. However 11 years later, her family has yet to bury her body or find any closure.

Durban - IT HAS been 11 years since Durban woman Kerry Winter was murdered by her British ex-boyfriend Mark Arnold in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. But for her mother, Carol Winter, not having a body to bury haunts her every day. Carol spoke to The Mercury just days before the anniversary of her daughter’s death. For her, not being able to physically say goodbye to her only daughter, has caused a pain that will never go away. Arnold was charged with assaulting Winter, 31, with a baseball bat and killing her on August 20, 2008. It was alleged in court that Arnold then put Winter’s body in a bag, tied it with weights and dumped her body in the sea.

Carol said her daughter had been battling to find employment and moved to Dubai where she worked for a few companies before landing her dream job, planning events. She said Winter often spoke of loving her job as it allowed her to travel.

The family received the devastating news of Winter’s death and heard that Arnold had been arrested in connection with her murder.

Arnold was initially sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment. However, the sentence was appealed by the family’s advocate, Hussain Al Jaziri, and it was changed to a life sentence.

Arnold was also ordered to pay the Winter family R2million for the pain and anguish that they had suffered.

Carol said the family had not received a cent of the money.

She said it had been a difficult time for them as they had not been able to find closure. “Even the friends that they hung around with have never said a word. My daughter travelled to Dubai with documents. She had furniture and other belongings but we never received anything of hers after her death. We have also never heard again from the people who dealt with us 11 years ago,” she said.

Carol said the family was once again issuing an appeal for people to come forward if they had information about Winter’s death or whether or not her body had been found.

“We just want closure,” she said.

Winter is survived by her mother and brothers, Kurt and Clint.

The Mercury