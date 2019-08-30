A woman has been arrested after a foreign national was kidnapped and murdered Picture: Carolyn Kaster AP African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The body of a foreigner who was kidnapped in Chatsworth for ransom last month has been discovered by the police in a sugarcane field in Camperdown. After two months of investigations, the police made a breakthrough in the case last week when they arrested a 28-year-old woman for her alleged involvement in the kidnapping.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the woman had appeared in the Chatsworth magistrates’ court on Tuesday and had been remanded.

“Following further investigations, the two remaining suspects, aged 22 and 36, were arrested at Hammarsdale on Tuesday,” said Zwane.

He said a licensed firearm with ammunition as well as a vehicle ­suspected to have been used during the kidnapping had been seized by the police.

“Police officers discovered human remains suspected to be that of the kidnapped person in a sugar cane field in Camperdown,” said Zwane.

He said a case of murder had been opened at the Camperdown police station.

A family spokesperson and friend of the 43-year-old victim, who asked to remain anonymous, said he had been one of the first people the victim called after he was kidnapped.

The spokesperson said the victim, from Uganda, had been working as a clothing hawker around Durban. “He had a wife and eight children who live in Uganda.”

He said the man had been kidnapped on July6 and the kidnappers had used his ­cell phone to demand a ransom of R15000.

“The conditions were that they wanted the money to be sent through Spar’s money-sending facility, and not any other method.”

While talking to the victim on the phone, the friend said he had heard him being tortured.

A few days later, part of the ransom was paid to the kidnappers on condition they were able to speak to the victim as proof of life.

However, the spokesperson said that once R2000 had been sent, they had switched the victim’s phone off.

“This situation is so horrific, especially during these hard times where we are facing challenges as foreigners in this country,” he said.

