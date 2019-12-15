Durban - Two years after photojournalist Shiraaz Mohambed was kidnapped while on assignment in Syria, he is now a free man. This is according to Imtiaz Sooliman of the Gift of The Givers.
He said Mohamed escaped from his captors who have been demanding ransom for him.
"The details are sketchy but we were told that Shiraaz 'escaped' from captivity and at some point was assisted by 'friendly' people, who were very aware of his case, given the huge publicity Gift of the Givers initiated worldwide around Shiraaz's capture," Sooliman said.
He said Mohamed had been taken hostage on 10 January 2017 in Darkoush, Syria.
"He had gone on his own accord as a photojournalist to capture the suffering of the Syrian people," Sooliman said.